T.I. & Tiny Reconciling? He Promised Their Sons He’ll ‘Never Upset Their Mother’ Again

Fans were devastated after news of T.I. and Tiny’s divorce broke. But the ones taking it the hardest are the couple’s sons! So in an attempt to mend his broken family, T.I. has vowed to never hurt their mother again. Does this mean they’re getting back together? Get the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Unfortunately, the T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, divorce hasn’t been called off just yet, but the rapper is doing everything in his power to keep his family together, and he has started by talking to his children. “TIP quickly sat them down and assured his little men that he and mommy weren’t leaving each other and that he’d never upset her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “TIP kissed them both and it was an emotional and powerful father son moment.” Aww!

T.I., who shares two boys and one girl with his estranged wife, also took the time to explain how lucky they all were to have Tiny in their lives, and how he still has deep feelings for her. “T.I. explained to them how much he’s in love with their mom and how important she has been in his life for the past decade,” our insider continued. “TIP also told the boys how lucky they are to have Tiny as a mother and expressed to them that she’s the most caring person he’s ever met in his life.”

The Atlanta-bred rapper also assured them that things would get better between him and Tiny and that they would “never ever leave” each other. “TI promised them that mommy and daddy would always be together and that they have nothing to worry about,” the source added. We really hope this is true, but we can’t help having a few doubts considering the fact that the divorce papers have already been filed! Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, citing the fact that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” as the reason, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you. SO sad!

Both T.I. and Tiny have been pretty hushed about their personal lives. The rapper even freaked out during a radio interview with Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 on Jan. 9, when he was questioned about what was going on between them. “That ain’t your business,” he exclaimed. Yikes! We totally understand why he would want some privacy during this difficult time, but, hopefully he will be able to keep that promise he made to his sons and keep his marriage intact!

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s a chance that T.I. and Tiny will get back together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

