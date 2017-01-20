The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: Why He Called Her Immediately After Running Into Bella Hadid

REX/Shutterstock

He’s got nothing to hide! After running into ex Bella Hadid at a friend’s concert in NYC, The Weekend immediately called new beau Selena Gomez to tell her about their brief encounter. Find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why, right here!

Honesty is ALWAYS the best policy. The Weeknd, 26, and ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, 20, exchanged a brief, albeit awkward encounter at A$AP Rocky‘s concert on Jan. 18. But instead of hiding the truth, the “Starboy” crooner told Selena Gomez, 24, all about it so she wouldn’t worry. “He reassured Selena last night that there’s nothing going on between him and Bella,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He didn’t want her reading into anything since they were at the same place.” What a great guy!

Let’s be honest though, sometimes us ladies have a tendency to assume to worst when it comes to our men. Are they lying? Sneaking around? Being faithful? Luckily for the “Good For You” singer, she’s got NOTHING to worry about because she’s always in communication with Abel. “Even when they’re not together, they always talk on the phone before going to bed,” the source continues. “It’s their thing — since day one of their relationship.” And to prove to Selena that he’s not giving into temptation, he might be inviting her to tour with him!

Paying no mind to Bella’s posted-then-deleted cryptic message, Selena is moving at full steam ahead with the hip hop star. So much so, that she’d LOVE to join him overseas on tour. Our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that Selena would literally pack up her life just to travel with him AND is even considering being his opening act. Can you imagine buying tickets to see The Weeknd and then Selena comes on stage? Talk about hitting the jackpot! Nothing is set in stone yet, but the bottom line is that these new lovebirds are smitten with each other and don’t want to be apart. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, isn’t The Weeknd just a standup guy for calling Selena?

