‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Reveals His Dream Way For Father Gabriel To Die

Luckily for Seth Gilliam, 48, his character is one of the few survivors remaining on The Walking Dead. However, during the cast panel onboard Fan2Sea Cruise on January 19, Seth shared what his dream death for Father Gabriel would be if he could pick it himself. It’s a good one, too!

“I think ripping out Negan’s Adam’s apple with my bare hands as he continuously stabs me in the neck,” Seth said, to which the crowd onboard the Fan2Sea Cruise cheered with delight. That sure would be a heck of a way to go for Father Gabriel… plus he would be taking the villainous Negan with him!

Unfortunately, even if this were to come true, it likely won’t be happening for a while. As Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 50, has said in the past, he expects Negan will be a part of the show for a quite some time. “Yeah, I’ll be around for a little while,” Jeffrey told Playboy magazine in October 2016. He added that if the show continues to follow the comics, Negan could be around for “three or four seasons.” That’s pretty exciting for those of you who are big Negan fans, but also a bit of a spoiler for those who were expecting to see the big, bad villain meet his demise by the end of season 7.

