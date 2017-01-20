ThankYouObamas: LeBron James & More Send Love To The First Family Before Inauguration

Rex/Shutterstock

As Barack and Michelle Obama prepared to leave the White House in the hands of Donald and Melania Trump, voters sent gratitude to the outgoing First Family. LeBron James, Congressman Joaquin Castro and more took one last time to say, ‘Thank you, Obamas!’

One last time, let’s all say it together – Thanks, Obama! As President Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle Obama, 53, spent their last night in the White House, Americans took a moment to reflect on the past eight years and share words of appreciation and love.

“I just want to take the time out — as crazy as it sounds, tonight is Obama’s last night in office,” LeBron James, 32, said on Jan. 19, via The Uninterrupted. “I just want to say to Barack, to Michelle, to the kids and everybody, you guys have been a true inspiration, not only to myself, not only to my family and my kids, but to everybody.”

King James continued to give love to Barack ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, 70. “I just want to say thank you for leading our country, the best way you could, every single day. Standing tall, every single day, no matter the ups and downs.” How sweet!

The reigning Cleveland Cavaliers champion wasn’t the only one expressing gratitude to the Obamas. Joaquin Castro, 42, a member of the House of Representatives, said that Barack “made a profound difference” while serving his country, and that it’s likely we’ll be seeing Barack’s face on the side of a coin in the future!

Some voters wouldn’t mind seeing Michelle on a piece of American currency, as many thanked her for being “morally sound, inclusive, open and accessible, and looking FABULOUS while doing so.” In fact, “class,” “dignity” and “respect” were common words among those expressing appreciation for the exiting First Family.

In the years to come, when the dust settles on this period, @BarackObama will be on American currency. He's made a profound difference. #44 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObamas for being the classiest, smartest, coolest, and funniest POTUS and FLOTUS ever. All of Anerica should strive to be like you. — Lil' Peggy Snowflake (@rmecheeya) January 20, 2017

Thanks so much to @POTUS & the Obama family for always representing this great nation with grace and dignity. #ThankyouObamas #ncpol — Perry Woods (@WhalerCane) January 20, 2017

📈15 million jobs

📰Dow near tripled

📉Deficit halved

👬Marriage Equality

☠️Bin Laden

🌎Climate Pact

⛑ACA

👥Iran and Cuba#ThankYouObama — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) January 20, 2017

Such a bittersweet day. So grateful for the Obama family and the positivity and hope they brought to the White House. #ThankYouObamas — April T. (@IheartBeas) January 20, 2017

Thank you for all the positive changes you have made over these past 8 years and empowering me to #WomensMarchOnWashington #ThankYouObamas — Therese Brosseau (@ThereseBrosseau) January 20, 2017

Thank you for showing the world that America is already great #ThankYouObamas pic.twitter.com/Be8Av5sD19 — Brian Nizinsky (@nizzer) January 20, 2017

#ThankYouObamas for your contributions to a better America – you are admired, respected and loved for your work! God bless you 🙌🏾. — Cynthia Wilson (@csw3) January 20, 2017

I'm proud to say I got to live on planet Earth while Barack Obama was President. #ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/SZUTUm8UVF — Chris Rocky (@chrisrockyoz) January 20, 2017

What a fitting end to a long-standing meme. “Thanks Obama” started out as sarcastic criticism, according to The Huffington Post, often blaming Barack for something he was either not responsible for or could not have changed. Now, it’s taken on a sincere tone. With Obama advancing LGBT causes, reducing the deficit, overseeing the creation of 15 million jobs and creating the Affordable Care Act, many were left saying just one thing – Thanks, Obama.

Are you saying “Thanks Obamas” today, HollywoodLifers? Are you sad that they’re leaving or are you looking forward to the Donald Trump administration?

