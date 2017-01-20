Nina Dobrev got into a major prank war with Ruby Rose on the set of their new flick, ‘XXX: The Return of Xander Cage,’ and one prank involved none other than ‘Bad Blood’ singer ‘Taylor Swift’ — one that ended in actual blood. Get all the details here!

Let the prank wars commence! Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and OITNB star Ruby Rose had a lot of fun on the set of their new movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, she revealed during a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Nina looked gorgeous rocking her new bob in a LBD and was all giggles as soon as James Corden brought up the prank wars that occurred on set. There were so many pranks, the starlets were afraid to leave their trailers while filming! However, one prank stood out among the others. Ruby, who is apart of Taylor Swift‘s crew, thought it would be funny to prank Nina by hiring a T-Swift impersonator to serenade the brunette beauty in her trailer.

Little to either of the female movie stars’ knowledge, the impersonator was in fact a huge Nina Dobrev fan to the point that when she realized who she was singing to she freaked out, hit her head, and started bleeding! Bachelor Host, Chris Harrison, who was also a guest on the show, responded with a joke saying “Taylor Not-So-Swift.” Lol! Talk about an epic fail.

Both leading ladies have been slaying their fashion game lately, with Ruby rocking a sexy red pantsuit at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week and Nina debuting her new bob. You can see both of the stars in the new movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel in theaters now.

