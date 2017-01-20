‘Flip Or Flop’: Tarek El Moussa Goes On Guys Ski Trip Amidst Christina Divorce Drama

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Party time! Tarek El Moussa was acting like a bachelor again on a boys only ski trip to Mammoth Mountain. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on his weekend of letting loose like a single guy while still filming ‘Flip or Flop.’

It looks like Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s devastating split will be included as part of their upcoming episodes of Flip or Flop, as the 35-year-old took his film crew and a bunch of pals on a big ski trip and it was boys only! He and his closest friends took a swank private jet to fly up to Mammoth Mountain in CA’s high Sierra where they had a blast hitting the slopes.

“Tarek and a group of guys rented a private house beside the lake and they seemed to be having a great time. They all came into the private members restaurant The Parallax for a lunch before they hit the slopes for some snowboarding,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tarek was in good form and he was acting like a bachelor chatting freely to different people while having fun with his friends.”

“The rumor was that they were doing some filming for Flip or Flop, but they did not book the table under any production company or anything like that. Tarek and his friends were in good spirits and they were laughing a lot recounting their escapades on the slopes,” our insider adds.

#Fliporflop #film #crew tearing up mammoth!!!! These kids #weren't ready for this old #mans #skillz!! Had to #represent boarding in the #90's!! Good day #boyz!! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

It turns out Tarek WAS doing some filming as on another day he took his crew out to dinner. He posted a pic of the gang at the table with the caption, “#Fliporflop #film#crew tearing up Mammoth!!!! These kids #weren’t ready for this old #mans #skillz!! Had to #represent boarding in the #90’s!! Good day #boyz!!” So it looks like we’re going to get to see every moment of his big ski weekend partying with the boys on an upcoming episode of the show. While the HGTV series is facing cancellation following the former couple’s messy divorce drama, they still have remaining episodes of this season to fulfill. It looks like upcoming shows will feature how they’re living their lives apart now!

