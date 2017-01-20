Tarek El Moussa is now a member of the single dads club! The reality star has been spending time with his daughter post-divorce and posted an adorable pic on his Instagram. See the photo here!

Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s divorce has definitely been pretty ugly so far, so a nice photo of Tarek with his daughter is something that the world needs right now. The Flip or Flop star spent some time with his daughter, Taylor, along with a friend and fellow single dad Robert Drenk, and his two daughters.

It was daddy-daughter night as Tarek and Robert both posted pics while posing with the girls in a mini pink jeep. The HDTV star posted the cute photo to his Instagram account, captioning the photo: “Two #dads three #daughters and a pink jeep!! Hashtag#dadlife!! Hope you enjoyed the shenanigans on the live feed tonight!! Me and @robertdrenk have so much #fun with our #girls! It’s nice to find another #amazing#dad to share our fun with!” How sweet!

The question remains, where is his son in the pic? As we previously reported, Tarek is demanding spousal support from Christina. “Tarek has been equally shaken by his split from Christina,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is not sure how the divorce will go down but his move to ask for alimony is strictly strategic.” And most importantly, fans want to know –what will happen with the future of the show? We heard from reports that Christina wants to go off on her own and create her own show. It seems like both El Moussas are on the move!

Tarek’s Instagram photo joining the #singledadlife follows his posts from a recent guys trip he took with friends to Mammoth Mountain — where he said he was going to “tear sh** up” on the slopes. After how nasty the divorce has been, it’s understandable that he might need to let off some steam! It is unsure what will be the next obstacle in this divorce, but if the past can tell us anything, then this divorce is about to get even uglier.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tarek El Moussa joining the single dad life?

