‘L&HH’ Stevie J Vs. Joseline Hernandez: Why He Dropped Defamation Suit

Ready for a truce? ‘L&HH’ star Stevie J previously sued Joseline Hernandez for defamation after she accused him of molesting his daughter, but he dropped the case Jan. 19 for a very important reason, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get the details!

Stevie J, 45, sued his baby mama Joseline Hernandez, 30, when she shockingly accused him of molesting his young daughter Eva (whom he shares with Mimi Faust). However, the Love & Hip Hop star recently decided to drop the lawsuit by failing to show up for his court hearing on Jan. 19. “I purposely let it get dismissed because I wants to keep things with Joseline positive for the sake of our co-parenting arrangement with our newborn daughter Bonnie Bella,” Stevie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m trying to stay on a positive path with Joseline. We’re co-parenting and I want to keep things as positive as possible.” Sounds like a great plan for all!

He added, “I’ve learned my lesson about these lawsuits, at the end of the day the lawyers are the only ones that are happy. I just want to let the negativity go and make sure everyone is happy.” Stevie’s defamation suit was dismissed by a Georgia judge after he was a no-show to his scheduled court date. He filed the lawsuit in Oct. 2016, after Joseline repeatedly accused him of molesting his first daughter. At the time, Joseline was still pregnant with their newest bundle of joy, Bonnie. Her birth has since inspired him to bury the hatchet with his former flame.

Stevie dished, “Things are going well with Joseline and co-parenting. She is in LA right now working and I’m in Atlanta taking care of Bonnie. I have a great support system helping me. We have a nanny and Joseline’s sister is here helping with the baby.” Luckily, his precious newborn has been a blessing for his family dynamic as he sweetly revealed, “My daughters are all here too, they’re meeting their baby sister for the first time, it’s very sweet. I couldn’t be happier.”

HollywoodLifers, are you happy Joseline and Stevie J are working things out? Let us know!

