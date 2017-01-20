Stephen Colbert brought back his ‘delusional’ right-wing alter-ego from his ‘Colbert Show’ days to say goodbye to President Obama on the Jan. 19 edition of ‘The Late Show.’ In a genius segment, the ‘conservative pundit’ sent the outgoing POTUS off with a bang and wished he wouldn’t leave. You have to watch!

The Late Show decided to revive Stephen Colbert’s Colbert Report persona one last time before President Obama left office, and it was the first time the other “Stephen Colbert” had appeared since the Republican National Convention. “Did someone say ‘delusional egomaniac?’” the fake “Stephen Colbert” asked when the real one said a person would have to be crazy to attempt to sum up Obama’s legacy in only a few minutes.

However, “Stephen Colbert” said he was a different Stephen than his “identical twin cousin” from The Colbert Report. Stephen’s right-wing alter ego appeared live from his “cabin in the mountains of justice” where lives with former Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

“Stephen Colbert” arrived to The Late Show with his Captain America shield and a sword in hand to talk about President Obama, who he called an “America-hating, secret Muslim, lead-from-behind, terrorist-fist-bumping, hope-and-changing apologist in chief.”

The “conservative pundit” also revived one of The Colbert Report’s most popular segments, “The Word,” but he renamed it “The Werd.”

“Look, I’ll admit, Barack Obama made a few good choices,” he said, as Michelle Obama’s name appeared on the screen. “For instance, he expanded the drone program, spied on American citizens through the NSA, let the Wall Street banks get even bigger, and never closed Guantanamo. But, folks, other than that, and I don’t want to exaggerate here, every year of the Obama regime felt like he was strangling a bald eagle with an American flag while taking a dump on an apple pie.”

The other Colbert thanked Obama for reminding him of what he really stood for, which was “the opposite of whatever you said.” Even though this “Stephen Colbert” spent years bashing everything President Obama said and did on The Colbert Report, he pleaded with him not to leave the White House, because having Donald Trump in the White House will probably convince “Stephen Colbert” to become a Democrat. “At least leave Biden!” he yelled.

“I mean, honestly, without you, what do we believe?” he asked. “I mean, we had six years to come up with something to replace Obamacare, and the best we’ve got right now is Paul Ryan going door-to-door with a tub of Flintstones vitamins. I know Obama wanted to be a transformative president, and he was — he transformed me. And now I have no idea who that is!”

