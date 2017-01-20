Solange Knowles Performs At Peace Ball In Two Gorgeous Outfits

Courtesy of Instagram

Solange Knowles performed at the Peace Ball at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19th, and she looked gorgeous. Not only did Solange look fabulous, her performance was even better! What did you guys think of Solange’s outfit?

Solange Knowles, 30, arrived at the 2017 Peace Ball, at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. on Jan 19th to celebrate the newly elected President, Donald Trump, 70. Solange looked amazing at the concert and we are obsessed with her entire outfit. Solange is constantly surprising us when it comes to her outfits because you never know what she’s going to show up in.

Sometimes Solange plays it cool and will opt for something simple, and then other times Solange goes all out with her outfits and arrives in something pretty unique.

This is seriously exciting that Solange was one of the special guests at the event, considering it’s in her blood. Her sister, Beyonce, 35, performed at both of Presidents Obama’s inaugurations. In 2009 she performed at the official ball and then in 2013 she sang the national anthem at the swearing in.

Andy Shallal, organizer of the Peace Ball stated, “It’s a celebration of accomplishment — over the last four years, there’s been progress on marriage equality, criminal justice reform, and health care. We don’t always take the time to stand back and look at this great stuff and celebrate.” The list of hosts and attendees includes Danny Glover, Ashley Judd, Fran Drescher, Angela Davis, Amy Goodman, Van Jones, Melissa Harris-Perry, Esperanza Spalding, and more.

We were so happy when Solange signed on for the Peace Ball and she looked absolutely stunning! We loved her outfits — did you guys?

