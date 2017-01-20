Sofia Richie Looks Giddy On Bowling Date With Brooklyn Beckham: Are They Dating?

Rex/Shutterstock

Bowling alleys are so romantic – just ask Sofia Richie. She may have nailed a strike when it comes to love, as she looked like she was having the time of her life after reuniting Brooklyn Beckham on a bowling date. Does this mean these two are seriously an item?

Is it possible that Sofia Richie, 18, bagged herself a Beckham while bowling in London? Sofia and Brooklyn Beckham, 17, continued to spark rumors of a romance when they reunited at the Bloomsbury Bowling Alley on Jan. 19, according to the Daily Mail. Sofia was caught “laughing” as she and Brooklyn stood close each other in a deep conversation. Hmm. Interesting. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICTURES.

Sofia hit up the lanes after attending a Wonderland magazine’s pop-up shop at 192 Piccadilly. She mingled with Vas J Morgan, 28, and DJ Jodie Harsh, 31 before meeting up with Brooklyn, according to Daily Mail. It seems that Sofia couldn’t wait to chuck a few rocks, or to spend some time with the son of David, 41, and Victoria Beckham, 42.

Brooklyn and Sofia started getting people talking about a possible romance on Halloween 2016. Brooklyn, who was single after breaking things off with Chloe Moretz, 19, met up with Sofia for a sweet stroll through Beverly Hills. Sofia was also single, as her romance with Justin Bieber, 22, sorta fizzled out.

Yet, before fans could set off the “New Couple Alert” alarm, a source told the Daily Mail that they “are not dating.” Still, fans continued to buzz over the possible couple (what to call them? Soflyn? Brookfia?) especially when Sofia sent some love to Brooklyn on Instagram.

Considering that Biebs deleted his Instagram because his Beliebers turned on him following his relationship with Sofia, it’s a bit awkward to see her send love to Brooklyn on the social media network. Though, she seems to be all about being online, as she was caught video chatting with Cameron Dallas, 22, on Oct. 16. When she was spotted talking to the Internet personality, many wondered if THESE two were dating. Cameron would admit that he and Sofia were “just friends.” Hmm.

What do you think about Sofia hanging out with Brooklyn for a bowling date, HollywoodLifers? Do you think these two are just friends? Or should they give dating a try?

