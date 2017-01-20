Shia LaBeouf Protesting Donald Trump With 4-Year Live Stream: He Won’t ‘Divide Us’

Donald Trump critics will have a standard place to protest for the next four years of his presidency — and it’s all thanks to Shia LaBeouf. The actor set up a new piece of performance art in New York City, where he’ll be live streaming from 24 hours a day throughout Trump’s term. Get the details here.

Shia LaBeouf, 30, is known for thinking outside the box, and he’s at it again on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration! The actor announced his latest performance art piece, “He Will Not Divide Us,” a protest of Trump’s election, which launched at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 20, the same day the 70-year-old will be sworn in as the President of the United States.

The piece consists of the words ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ written in capital leaders on the white, exterior wall of New York’s Museum Of The Moving Image, with a live camera positioned underneath. Those who wish to take part in the protest can walk up to the wall, and speak the mantra into the camera, which is linked to a 24/7 live stream that can be accessed at hewillnotdivide.us.

“The mantra “he will not divide us” acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community,” the website reads.

The first participant in Shia’s latest project was actually no other than Jaden Smith, 18, who spent a significant amount of time in front of the wall, mostly in silence, pacing. Shia was photographed seated underneath the camera as the teenager protested.

Assuming things stay peaceful and nothing gets shut down, the plan is for this to stay up for the entirety of Trump’s four-year presidency. Will you be checking it out?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Shia’s live stream idea? Do you think this is an appropriate way to protest?

