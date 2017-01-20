Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Reunite After He Sees Bella Hadid In NYC: See Evidence

Courtesy of Instagram

This is actually happening, you guys! The Weeknd is back in L.A. after his possible run-in with ex, Bella Hadid, in New York, and it appears he reunited with Selena Gomez on Jan. 19. We have all the evidence that they were together again right here!

Okay, guys, here’s the proof: Selena Gomez, 24, was featured on her friend, Allie Teilz’s, Snapchat story and Instagram on Jan. 19, while The Weeknd, 26, took a photo with his pal, Reza Fahim, that was posted to Instagram the same night. Here’s the twist: Reza gave Allie a photo credit on his photo…so they were clearly together!

Obviously, we can’t be 100% certain that Selena and Allie’s pic and Reza and The Weeknd’s pic were taken at the same time, but all signs point to them reuniting for (as far as we know) the first time since their Jan. 10 PDA session in Santa Monica. Ah!

The timing is pretty interesting, as The Weeknd was just in New York City earlier this week and attended the same concert as his ex, Bella Hadid! There’s no photo or video proof that they were hanging out at the show, BUT Kendall Jenner, 21, was videoed with both of them…so we’re going to guess there was some sort of interaction there!

The supermodel ended her relationship with The Weeknd back in November, but they had an amicable reunion at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the end of November. However, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that he started hanging out with Selena around that same time after they reconnected at the American Music Awards. We certainly have a new love triangle on our hands…and the latest signs point to Sel and The Weeknd heating up fast!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd as a couple? Would you rather he date Bella…or Selena?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.