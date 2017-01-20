Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s Using ‘Cute Pic’ Of Him As Cell Phone Screensaver

REX/Shutterstock

This is too cute! Selena Gomez has reportedly changed the settings on her phone to keep The Weeknd always on her mind and the details are so sweet.

Selena Gomez, 24, is not hiding her feelings for The Weeknd, 26. She’s obviously super into her new beau as she’s reportedly added an adorable reminder of him onto her phone. Regardless of whatever reunion took place between Abel and his ex Bella Hadid, 20, in New York on Jan. 18 Selena will not let anything get in the way of what she’s feeling.

“The screensaver on her phone was a cute picture of him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Isn’t that so romantic? Looks like Sel’s loves the getting a little reminder of The Weeknd every time she looks down at her phone. She’s like any girl into her new guy and it’s adorable!

The love triangle of Selena, The Weeknd, and Bella is definitely getting complicated. The exes possibly ran into each other in New York City on Jan 18. Both were spotted at A$AP Rocky’s, concert at Madison Square Garden. So they probs ran into each other at some point. Hmmm. Then on Jan. 19 The Weeknd possibly met up with Selena! It took some detective work, but Selena was featured in her friend Allie Teilz‘s social media posts and The Weeknd was in his friend Reza Fahim’s pics. Reza gave Allie photocred for his pic so it looks like all four might have been together. Got all that?

Apparently, Bella is still struggling with all of this as she reportedly has been trying to warn The Weeknd about Selena’s intentions. Yikes! “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him [for her music],” an insider told Us Weekly. Harsh words! Well who’s ever side your on in this crazy love triangle, here’s hoping everyone works things out!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s new phone background? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.