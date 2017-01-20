Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Enjoy John Mayer Concert On Date Night — Breaking Girl Code?

REX/Shutterstock

Did Selena Gomez just break girl code AGAIN? She and The Weeknd spent a romantic date night at John Mayer’s concert, but there’s a catch. The ‘Good For You’ singer’s BFF Taylor Swift used to date John…so shouldn’t she stay far away? Here’s the latest!

OK, we definitely didn’t write the rules of “Girl Code,” but hanging out with your BFF’s ex-boyfriend seems off limits. Selena Gomez, 24, may have committed that cardinal sin on a romantic date with The Weeknd, 26. We’re not talking about Bella Hadid, 20, this time…it’s more about Taylor Swift, 27. Selena and the 1989 hit-maker are without a doubt best friends, so why is she hanging out with John Mayer, 39? This is all getting so messy, so try to keep up!

Selena and the “Starboy” crooner enjoyed a night out at John’s concert at Tenant of the Trees, a club in LA, on Jan 19. Rewind all the way back to 2010 when Taylor briefly dated John. She was 21 and he was 32, so of course it didn’t work out. They actually ended up feuding for a little bit, which lead to Taylor’s song “Dear John.” Make sense so far? OK, so now we’re back to 2017 when Selena is spending time with John — Taylor’s ex. Some fans think she’s breaking girl code for the second time now. Ouch!

Selena and Bella may not be as thick as thieves, but they certainly run in similar circles. Just like the Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt scenario, celebrities and fans are taking sides — painting Selena as the villain for stealing the supermodel’s man (even though they were already broken up). Kylie Jenner is Team Bella, but Jennifer is Team Selena! Our sources EXCLUSIVELY told us that the Friends alum thinks Selena should follow her heart no matter what, and pay no mind to the haters. We totally agree!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Selena is breaking girl code by hanging out with John?

