Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Inside Her Glam Makeover Before Reuniting With New Beau

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is head over heels for The Weeknd, and she went to a salon in West Hollywood, CA on Jan. 19 to request a special hairstyle in preparation for a romantic date with him later that evening. HollywoodLife.com has learned all the details — here’s exactly how Selena’s visit went!

Selena Gomez, 24, wanted to get all dolled up for a night with The Weeknd — how sweet is that?! “Selena came in to get her hair styled for the night,” an insider at Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “She was really excited because she said she was seeing The Weeknd, 26, later in the evening and wanted her hair to have a certain look: natural and wavy.” Well, the results were just stunning! Check it out:

Texture & Dinosaurs #901OG @pantene A photo posted by Marissa Marino (@_marissamarino) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:27pm PST

“She was beaming and just seemed so happy,” the insider also shares, adding that Sel likes to carry her new boyfriend with her wherever she goes: “The screensaver on her phone was a cute picture of him.” Aww!

As we previously told you, Sel is falling fast for the R&B singer. We hear that she’s “feeling things she never felt before” with Abel, and though their relationship is “fresh and new”, the Same Old Love singer can already tell that things are “different” with him.

“Abel makes Selena feel secure and she sees this as her first mature relationship as an adult,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. It just melts our hearts to think about how The Weeknd might finally be the one for Selena!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Selena wanted to get a makeover so she could look extra special for her date? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.