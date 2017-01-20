Kourtney Kardashian Having Trouble With Scott Disick? — I’ve Forgotten ‘How To Love’

Courtesy of Instagram, SplashNews

What is going ON between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick?! She took to Instagram on Jan. 20 to share a pretty selfie, but captioned it with a very telling message. The couple is back together, but Kourtney’s message has us thinking that this might not be the case for long. Check out what she wrote!

“Tell me how to love, it’s been so long,” Kourtney Kardashian, 37, wrote on Instagram. It appears to be a bathroom selfie, and Kourt looks relaxed in a Champion sweatshirt with her mermaid hair cascading everywhere. Take a look:

Tell me how to love, it's been so long A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

It’s actually a quote from a song called “Attention” by The Weeknd, 26, and come on, just try and tell us that the chorus doesn’t apply perfectly to Scott Disick: “You’re only looking for attention/The only problem is you’ll never get enough.” In order words, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians is giving Scott a very obvious message: stop trying to get attention by doing questionable things like going MIA in Dubai!! As for the “love” part, well, we know it’s always been complicated between the two.

As we previously told you, Scott’s behavior has been off the wall lately. He accompanied Kim Kardashian, 35, on a business trip to Dubai only to pull a disappearing act on her, and on top of that, we hear that Kourt has “been expecting him to break her heart again”. Hmm, not very encouraging, is it? If Scott’s shady behavior continues, we can absolutely see Kourt giving him up for good!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney is getting fed up with Scott’s antics? Tell us if you think they’ll break up again soon!

