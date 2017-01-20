Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Splitting Up After Cheating Reports?

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! When Britney Spears falls for a guy, it’s always hard and fast. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why her friends want her to slow things down with sweetie Sam Asghari, especially after he just got caught kissing another woman!

We definitely can’t blame Britney Spears, 35, for crushing hard on her gorgeous new boyfriend Sam Asghari, 22, because he sure is easy on the eyes. But her pals are worried that she’s taking their relationship at warp speed and going to get hurt badly. “Britney has been thrown off-balance by Sam, the hot new guy in her life. Her friends and family have been trying to warn her that she is moving too fast.” Sure enough Brit-Brit has been posting sweet PDA pics showing how crazy she is about the stunning backup dancer, and it’s clear she’s head over heels for him after just a few months of dating.

“Those close to Britney are warning her that Sam may not be the best match for a star of her caliber. They are urging Britney to slow down with Sam however, Britney is way into him and friends fear she trusts him maybe way more than she should,” our insider adds. She definitely might want to put the brakes on things after former Bad Girls Club star Morgan Osman, 27, posted and quickly deleted a photo of herself making out with Sam on a sunny beach pier. It didn’t appear to be an old pic either, as she captioned it, “So much fun the other day.” Morgan opened up in an interview with The Dirty, saying “I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney, he is using you.” Yikes!

Britney’s letting her eyes make decisions about Sam instead of thinking with her brain. “She is infatuated with his chiseled jaw and sexy abs,” our source says. He is quite the hottie, but we can’t imagine what a 22-year-old guy has to offer the superstar mother of two, other than a good time. We love Britney and we hurt when she hurts, so Sam better not be playing with her heart and two-timing her with Morgan!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sam is a good match for Britney? Or will this end in tears?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.