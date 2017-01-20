Ruby Rose Reveals Near-Death Experience: I Was ‘Hanging On A Pole’ 20 Stories High

Courtesy of Instagram

Yikes! Ruby Rose shared how she narrowly escaped death in a shocking new interview, revealing how she was ‘hanging on a pole’ 20 stories high! The actress luckily defied the odds and lived to tell the story. Keep reading for details!

Ruby Rose, 30, didn’t become a badass without going through a few life-altering experiences. The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress revealed that she narrowly escaped death in a brand new interview with UsWeekly, posted Jan. 19. Ruby shared, “When I was 4, I climbed out of a 20-story apartment balcony and was hanging on a pole.” That is definitely every parent’s worst nightmare! Luckily, she was able to be saved, but only since they bribed her back inside with some food. It was only a matter of time until that little girl turned into a bonafide Hollywood star!

Ruby also shared several other interesting tid-bits with her adoring fans, including how she got her start in the entertainment industry. She dished, “In my first acting role, I played a daughter buying her mum a Mother’s Day present. My first modeling gig was for fake grass that protects kids when they fall off play equipment.” On top of that, she’s not the only woman in her family to get the acting bug! “My great-grandmother was a famous German actress named Ellen Bang. Had she not remarried, my name would be Ruby Rose Bang,” she added, “That is very intense.”

Ruby seems to have developed tough skin over the years, especially thanks to her personal experiences. She explained, “I’ve had to get stitches about six times but have never broken a bone. My stitches were mostly in my face. How lucky of me.” The Australian star is so relatable to her fans, since she always keeps it real! Looking ahead, you can catch her in the new xXx sequel, which hits theaters Jan. 20. She’ll also be starring in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which comes out Jan. 27. We can’t wait to check out Ruby in all her glory!

HollywoodLifers, have you ever experienced a near-death experience like Ruby? Let us know!

