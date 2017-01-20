Donald Trump Gets Sworn Into Office & ‘Mother Nature Cries’ With Rain: Hilarious Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

When it rains, it pours! It was a gloomy in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, but the rain held off… until President-Elect Donald Trump was sworn in! As soon as he placed his hand on the Lincoln Bible, it started to rain, and the internet had a field day. See their epic tweets explaining the ‘real’ reason it rained on Donald’s parade…

Donald Trump, 70, is officially the 45th President of the United States as of Jan. 20, at 12 PM EST. But, it wasn’t the sunniest day of the year. In fact, as soon as he went to take the oath of office, it started to rain. And, although a speaker at the inauguration claimed rain was a sign of God’s blessings, Twitter users had their own explanations. A few reasons it rained? — “Mother Nature was crying,” Mother nature “hates” President Trump, and you can see where some were going with this…

At the very moment Donald Trump took the podium for his inaugural address, it started to rain. The weather knows. #Inauguration — Emma Dibdin (@emmdib) January 20, 2017

I thought the rain tasted a little salty this morning. Then I remembered Donald Trump was taking office today. #LiberalTears — Phil Ernstes™ (@PhilErnstes1) January 20, 2017

Rain drops started falling as Donald Trump swore in, even Mother Nature is crying to see Obama go.. — retired troll (@_Lavon314) January 20, 2017

Even Mother Nature hates Donald Trump, Barack Obama leaves in sunshine ……….here comes the rain……….. — David de Nooijer (@deNooijer73) January 20, 2017

It literally started to rain in DC at the Capitol as Donald Trump finished the oath of office… — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump began to speak and rain started coming down, he really is a comic book villain — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) January 20, 2017

rain drop

drop top donald trump must stop — lina mack (@lliiinnnnaaaaa) January 20, 2017

How appropriate that it is "pissing" rain on Donald Trump's inauguration. — Gary Mason (@garymasonglobe) January 20, 2017

Rain falls on the shoulders of Donald Trump moments after he takes the oath of the presidency. God is crying with all of us. #Inauguration — Dani Stone (@danimichelle) January 20, 2017

Rain starts falling when Donald Trump took oath of office. The world wept. — RJMingoa (@pinoitwitt) January 20, 2017

Inauguration Day 2017 — The official day that Donald Trump was sworn into office as our nation’s 45th President of the United States. It was also the day that Barack Obama, 55, left office after eight years of hard work and dedication. No matter how you feel, Jan. 20, 2017, was definitely a historic for America.

After he was sworn in, Donald took the podium to address the packed crowd in Washington D.C. as the official 45th President of the United States. He stood in front of the Capitol building and promised to “fight” for the American people, and to put America first. Trump vowed to give power “back” to the people, and of course to “make America great again.”

