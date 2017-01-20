Radio City Rockettes Stun The Crowd At Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ball

Image Courtesy of CNN

WOW! The Radio City Rockettes rocked the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball! The talented dancers looked beautiful as they took the stage in Washington D.C. with their epic routines on Jan. 20! Get the scoop on their historic performance here!

The Radio City Rockettes kicked President Donald Trump‘s inaugural ball off with a bang (and yes, pun was definitely intended). Wearing gold glittery minidresses, and kicking their legs high into the air, the ladies put on an Irving Berlin medley that wowed the crowd on Jan. 20.

The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Liberty Ball #Inauguration https://t.co/iPnAzrSDkA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2017

This was an important day for the Rockettes’ careers and a historic day for America, but the performers have certainly been taking the heat since they’ve all agreed to take the stage. One member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sadly quit the group after years of participation, just so she would not have to perform. And if we’re being honest, it didn’t look like a full group on stage.

It has been a tumultuous time leading up to Inauguration Day 2017. Trump and his team seemingly struggled to lock down performers for his swearing in ceremony. Multiple iconic acts reportedly turned down invitations to perform at the historic event, including Celine Dion, Garth Brooks, and more.

No matter how anyone is feeling, this is definitely a historic moment in our nation’s history. Many voters will be taking to the streets tomorrow, Jan. 21, for the Women’s March on Washington. Women in all 50 states, as well as, 55 international cities, will march to fight for the rights of women, immigrants, workers, the LGBT community, and all races and religions and more. The march will consist of rallies, speakers and performances. Cher, 70, Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 32, Amy Schumer, 35, Zendaya, 20, and many more celebs are expected to show up and march on. Will you be participating in a city near you?

