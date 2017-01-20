Donald Trump’s Inauguration Marked By Violence: Protesters Smash Glass & Get Pepper Sprayed

Rex/Shutterstock

Well, that didn’t take too long. Donald Trump’s inauguration was marked with violence, as protestors clashed with police in riot gear. Officials used pepper spray against demonstrators, while angry anti-Trump protestors smashed car windows and busted up a bank!

As Donald Trump, 70, stood at the National Mall, being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, many demonstrators clashed with D.C. authorities, according to BuzzFeed News. Demonstrators vandalized property, as car windows were smashed to bits, while other protestors attacked the glass windows of a Bank of America.

Authorities, some dress in riot gear, closed in on protestors. Video taken of the event showed demonstrators, dressed in black, running through the streets as officials w fired off pepper spray. Some protestors also claim that they were tear gassed by the officers.

Not even the press was safe, as Dalton Bennett, a reporter for the Washington Post, was thrown violently to the ground by police officers. Officers shouted “Move Back,” and as he tried to get to his feet, an officer in riot gear pushed him back down. Protestors began to chant “Let Him Go,” something that would be echoed throughout the demonstrations.

Washington Post reporter Dalton Bennett thrown to the ground by riot police. pic.twitter.com/4I442QhEqM — Alex Emmons (@AlexanderEmmons) January 20, 2017

Two people were arrested while currently 50 were detained, legal observes told BuzzFeed News. Zoe Tillman, a reporter for BuzzFeed News, was on hand to document the clashes, claiming that a person was taken out on a stretcher. “Heard an officer say they were trampled,” she tweeted.

Here's the earlier video of protesters running through streets, some smashing windows, as police chased with pepper spray. pic.twitter.com/kKZEf1DP8L — Patrick Madden (@Patrick_Madden) January 20, 2017

Police pepper spray protester, others yell at him to stop resisting pic.twitter.com/pddhiHV6cs — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

Protesters smash windows of Bank of America, police moving in pic.twitter.com/lJZDQSwagB — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

Chants of "let them go" at 12 NW and L where police are encircling protestors, some say they were def pepper sprayed and maybe tear gassed pic.twitter.com/4wT76ewDnl — Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker) January 20, 2017

Police making mass arrests in DC during #inauguration pic.twitter.com/eSxYawpnw1 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) January 20, 2017

Even though Donald said he wanted to be the “president for all Americans” after winning the 2016 presidential election, not all Americans are ready for him to be their president. His Vice President, Mike Pence, 57, has a long history of passing anti-LGBT legislation while governor of Indiana and nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, 70, is passionately anti-immigration.

Plus Trump’s nominee for Education Secretary, Betsy Davos, 59, told Sen. Chris Murphy, 43 – the former representative from Newton, Connecticut, the location of the Sandy Hook massacre – that there’s no big deal with having guns in schools. So, it’s no surprise that people might object to the incoming Trump administration.

If Donald didn’t like this protest, he better not look out the window tomorrow. Days after he won the presidency, the Women’s March on D.C. was announced. Not only will women (and men) gather in the nation’s capital to protest Donald Trump, there are marches planned in all 50 states and in 55 international cities.

The demonstration is a display of solidarity for women’s rights, immigrants, the LGBT community, workers’ rights and for all races and religions. The Washington D.C. march is set for 10:00 AM ET, so Donald’s first day as president will be marked with protests. It’s going to be an interesting four years, to say the least.

What did you think about protests marking Donald Trump’s inauguration, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised or did you expect them to happen?

