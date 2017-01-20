Inauguration: Woman Assaulted A Block From Trump’s Festivities — Scary Video

Courtesy of TMZ.com

This is just terrifying! Barely an hour before Donald Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20, a nasty scuffle allegedly broke out one block away from the big event between opposing groups of protesters. WATCH the video of bystanders and police reacting to the violent street fight right here.

Anti-Donald Trump protests are happening all over Washington, D.C., and TMZ obtained a frightening video of hell breaking loose. WATCH:

“They already assaulted a bunch of women down there, and look, they just attacked another woman!” radio host Alex Jones claims in an interview with the cameraman. The footage then pans over to a cluster of people arguing, with a woman standing among the group of mostly men. “You don’t hit a f*cking woman!” one guy shouts at another. “She doesn’t look like a woman to me!” the man screams back. Just awful.

Police then intervene and try to break things up before it gets worse, and the woman asks an officer: “That was assault. You’re not going to do anything about that?” He responds that he’s trying to protect everyone. The tension is just terrible — not really how the inauguration of the next President of the United States is supposed to go, but it seems that Trump, 70, has that effect.

Protests actually began breaking out in the Capital earlier in the day — hours before the ceremony even started. “Hello from D.C.! Protesters shutting down check points, this one at 4/5 nw and c,” @katiejmbaker tweeted along with a photo of protestors standing with their arms interlocked. “Black Lives Matter protesters organized this checkpoint shut down which seems like the most successful one yet and is getting bigger, louder,” she also wrote.

Black Lives Matter protesters organized this checkpoint shut down which seems like the most successful one yet and is getting bigger, louder pic.twitter.com/loERDZYJY4 — Katie Baker (@katiejmbaker) January 20, 2017

