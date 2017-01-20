Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Suffering Scary Concussion While Filming ‘Quantico’

Image Courtesy of ABC

How scary! ‘Quantico’s Priyanka Chopra stopped by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Jan. 19 and opened up about her dangerous on-set accident where she suffered a concussion. We’ve got the details of what she had to say about it, right here!

Yowza! Priyanka Chopra, 34, never fails to stun and boy did she bring the glamour to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jan. 19. The Quantico star looked flawless in a black dress with pretty lavender accents and wore her hair in flowing waves. She opened up to host Jimmy Kimmel, 49, about her recent on-set scare where she hit her head and suffered a concussion while filming a stunt for her hit ABC drama on Jan. 12. “It was something so silly, I’ve done so many stunts before in my life. It was just a rainy day, we were running against time and needed to finish our day and rainy road, rubber boots. I fell and hit my head on the road,” she revealed.

“They took me to the E.R. They told me it was a concussion. I had to go home and my housekeeper had to wake me up every hour because you can’t sleep after a concussion,” she said, sharing that her hospital experience “was like Grey’s Anatomy,” with all the lights shining on her while being examined. As for what it felt like, “You see stars and it’s not fun. I got dizzy and it’s my first concussion so I was very starstruck about it,” she joked.

Her mom read about her concussion in the news and immediately got on the first plane from Mumbai to rush to her daughter’s side. “I didn’t call until the doctor cleared me and by then it was everywhere!” she shared. Priyanka’s mom was there in the audience to watch her daughter’s appearance, so the camera cut to her and it was so cute how proud she is of her daughter.

Priyanka recovered so quickly that she was able to attend the People’s Choice Awards Jan 18 where she picked up he trophy for favorite actress in a dramatic series. She looked fabulous in a peach colored two piece number that featured a fringe skirt and a strapless top that showed off her toned shoulders. If she wasn’t feeling her best she didn’t let it show, as she glowed and smiled on the red carpet. The gorgeous star revealed to Jimmy that she’ll be back to work on set of Quantico Jan. 23, which is great news!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Priyanka’s Jimmy Kimmel appearance? Was she as beautiful and delightful as you hoped for?

