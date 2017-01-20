Melania & Michelle Awkwardly Hug As Trump & Obama Look On At Pre-Inauguration Tea

REX/Shutterstock

Eek! There seems to be some definite tension between outgoing president Barack Obama and president elect Donald Trump. The two stood uncomfortably next to each other as their wives hugged on the White House steps before going inside for pre-Inauguration tea. Just seeing it will make you cringe!

We all know President Barack Obama, 55, was not Donald Trump’s biggest fan, but he has done his best since the election to be cordial and ensure a civil transfer of power. Now, on Inauguration Day, the two will be spending a lot of time together! On the morning of the swearing-in, Barack and Michelle Obama, 53, greeted Trump, 70, and his wife Melania, 46, for the traditional pre-Inauguration tea, and the scene was filled with clear rigidity, especially as the wives hugged and the husbands silently looked on.

Donald greeted Michelle with a hug and kisses on both cheeks before shaking the hand of his predecessor. Barack, of course, greeted him with a smile — because he’s the man. Melania came up the White House steps, with a Tiffany & Co. box in-hand for the First Family, wearing a stunning powder blue coat and matching heels. She awkwardly handed the box to Michelle after planting two kisses on her cheek, and Michelle aimlessly looked around for someone to give the box to.

Like the gentleman he is, Barack took the box from his wife and walked into the house to put it down before posing for pictures. The greeting wasn’t the only awkward event from this moment — the photos were equally cringe-worthy. Barack and Trump stood side by side, showing no affection, as Melania and Michelle put their hands around each other’s hips. The women were seen after a few pictures sliding out from their pose and rigidly standing next to each other for the rest of the photo-op.

