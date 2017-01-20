Hugh Jackman has one last fight left in him, and he’s going to make it a good one. The new ‘Logan’ trailer is filled with action and gives us an all-new glimpse at young Laura Kinney/X-23, and she’s the girl who’s going to change everything for Wolverine.

The trailer opens up with young mutant Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen), a.k.a. X-23, stealing snacks from a convenience store. When the cashier confronts her, she snaps and begins to fight him. Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) catches her arm and yells, “Not OK!”

He takes her along back to his place where he’s taking care of an ailing Professor X. “Be careful,” Professor X (Patrick Stewart) warns Logan. When Boyd Holbrook’s Donald Pierce wants to get his hands on X-23, Wolverine steps up to fight. What no one knows is that Laura is more powerful than anyone could have ever imagined. Like Wolverine, she’s got retractable adamantium claws, super strength, and heightened senses.

She’s a badass, basically and reminds us all of a young Wolverine. “She’s like you,” Professor X says. “Very, very much like you.” But she needs help, and Wolverine is the only one who truly can.

There’s a lot of blood and a lot of action. We catch a glimpse of Wolverine, with his claws bared, fighting off his enemies in the woods. When it looks like he’s outnumbered, Laura shows up to help out.

One thing’s for certain — Dafne Keen is going to be a star. She doesn’t say anything at all in the trailer, but her presence is palpable. Logan will be released in theaters on March 3.

HollywoodLifers, will you go see Logan? Do you think this is really Hugh’s last ride as Wolverine? Let us know your thoughts below!