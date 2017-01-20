REX/Shutterstock

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir performed today, Jan. 20. at Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony. In spite of a whirlwind of controversy surrounding the ceremonies, the choir gave a beautiful performance that will leave you speechless.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir stunned audiences with their incredible voices at Donald Trump’s, 70, Presidential Inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 in Washington D.C. The event marks the seventh inauguration the choir has sung at. They performed a moving rendition of the patriotic classic “America The Beautiful” that gave the ceremony a feeling of gravitas.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir was not without their controversy after they were announced as performers back on Dec. 22. “Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president,” president Ron Jarrett in a statement and described the the choir’s performance at presidential inauguration’s as “a great tradition.”

However, one member of the choir could not go along with the time honored tradition. Five year member Jan Chamberlin resigned from the choir on Dec. 29. “I could never look myself in the mirror again with self respect,” she wrote. The choir member had some intense words to share about why she could not allow herself to sing for the incoming president. “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him,” Jan wrote. Yikes!

