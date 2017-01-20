Miley Cyrus’ Wedding On Hold: She Won’t Marry Liam Hemsworth In Trump’s America

Splash News

Here’s to four more years. As long as Donald Trump is sitting pretty in the Oval Office, Miley Cyrus will NOT be walking down the aisle. ‘The Voice’ judge refuses to marry longtime beau Liam Hemsworth until the President’s reign is over. Get the EXCLUSIVE!

Miley Cyrus‘, 24, ongoing protest against Donald Trump, 70, has taken a dramatic — and highly personal — turn! The “Wrecking Ball” singer is literally holding her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, 27, hostage until our crooked President gets the hell out of office. “So many of Miley’s beliefs are being threatened right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to take a stand and not get married if others are going to be in so much pain in Trump’s America. Miley wants to focus her time on important social issues and not a wedding.” AMEN, SISTER!

The Voice judge is one of the kindest, most giving, and compassionate people we’ve ever met. OK, we haven’t actually met her face-to-face, but everything she does is all in the name of love. Miley is a beacon for equal rights across the board, whether it be women’s or gay rights. She even threatened to leave the US if Donald won, but now that he has, she’s choosing to stay to fight the system from the inside. Instead of fleeing, the activist is going to use her celebrity status to bring some good to our nation. At this point we’re all just trying to make lemonade out of lemons.

We totally understand and appreciate where Miley is coming from, but damn, now we have to wait SO LONG to see her get married! Miley and her Australian hunk have already vowed to be together forever, so now it’s just a matter of time. Even their parents are stoked for the couple’s highly-anticipated wedding day! These four years better fly by!

HollywoodLifers, are you proud or bummed out that Miley is postponing her wedding?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.