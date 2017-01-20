Michelle Obama’s Sleek Updo & Chiseled Makeup On Inauguration Day

REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Obama looked picture perfect as she smiled alongside her husband Barack Obama and the Trumps on Inauguration day, January 20. Get the details on her beauty look and see what her glam squad said about working with her below!

Michelle Obama always looks good! On Inauguration day, and her last day in the White House, she rocked her new bob hairstyle in a center part, pulled back tightly into a bun.

Her skin was glowing and her cheekbones really popped, with a strong contour. Her eyes were defined with a black eyeliner and her lips were shiny, covered in a nude gloss.

She looked amazing in a red, short sleeved dress meeting Melania and Donald Trump for tea before the official swearing in ceremony.

Her hair was almost certainly styled by her longtime friend and stylist Johnny Wright. He just told W magazine about working with Michelle since 2007. “It’s always a constant collaboration. It’s about how she feels in the moment and how she feels about the occasion. It’s always a constant conversation about that. But she’s not picky, she trusts me, and we have fun.”

Her makeup artist Carl Ray also recently did an interview with Glamour, where he said about her wanting to look like a role model: “She’s always conscious of setting an example. For Mrs. Obama it’s about being polished in an authentic way. She always looks like herself. To exude the confidence she shows the world, she has to feel great in her own skin. [She does that with] a beautiful nude lip gloss. Peach, pink, nude-nude — she’s tried them all.”

