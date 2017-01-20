Michelle Obama Celebrated On Twitter For Looking Pissed During Trump’s Inauguration

REX/Shutterstock

Gotta love Michelle Obama. The former First Lady’s face did not hide her feelings about Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 and you have to see the hilarious memes.

Whoa! Michelle Obama, 53, had a moment at Donald Trump’s, 70, Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington D.C. Michelle made a face after Melania Trump, 46, presented the out-going First Family with a gift. People caught sight of the Michelle’s less than pleased expression and everyone cannot stop talking about it. It certainly will be a standout moment on this historic day.

Immediately, the Internet got to work making a bunch of hilarious memes. One user placed a picture of Michelle next to John Krasinski‘s character from The Office Jim Halpert. The character had a tendency to glance at the camera in exasperation whenever someone (usually Steve Carell‘s Michael Scott) did something ridiculous. Another funny meme featured Michelle’s picture next to Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney‘s picture. What a great throwback to the viral “McKayla is not impressed” meme from the 2012 Olympics. McKayla flashed the brief scrunched expression when she won the silver medal for the vault.

Another hilarious tweets said, “michelle is all of us for the next four years.” A lot of people feel that way. One user tweeted, “‘I don’t know her.’ –ancient Michelle Obama proverb.” LOL. The quote is another pop culture reference back to Mariah Carey‘s apparent on-going feud with Jennifer Lopez and one instance when Mariah claimed not to know who JLo was.

michelle is all of us for the next 4 years pic.twitter.com/jurAn0zMz0 — joshy (@acidictly) January 20, 2017

"I don't know her." –ancient Michelle Obama proverb https://t.co/REae5XiwHB — Heben Nigatu (@heavenrants) January 20, 2017

Besides some hilarious jokes from TV and pop divas, other users cracked jokes that everyone would understand. “Presenting a group project and you gotta stand next to the girl who did 0% of the work but still put her name on it,” someone tweeted along with a photo of Michelle grimacing alongside Melania. Ouch. There are a ton of hilarious memes out there from this super awkward encounter and you can check out more below.

presenting a group project and you gotta stand next to the girl who did 0% of the work but still put her name on it pic.twitter.com/P6JohRFVs2 — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) January 20, 2017

Michelle already looking for a trash can. pic.twitter.com/eSvWkFKMi9 — Adam Zopf (@adamzopf) January 20, 2017

"Girl I know girl" pic.twitter.com/f2YkzyDUWh — love U forever (@jersing) January 20, 2017

current mood: michelle obama receiving a gift from melania trump pic.twitter.com/ay9HwBgAmj — ㅤㅤㅤ (@fxxckoff) January 20, 2017

