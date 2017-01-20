Michelle Obama Rocks Red Dress & Welcomes Donald & Melania Trump To The White House

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Fashionable First Lady Michelle Obama looked sleek and chic in a belted red short-sleeved dress as she welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to the White House for tea on Inauguration Day.

Michelle Obama looked effortlessly chic as she stood outside The White House on Jan. 20 to welcome the Trump family on Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. where the Obamas hosted a tea for President-Elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who arrived after traditional Inaugural Day prayer services at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

While Melania opted for a baby blue ensemble by designer Ralph Lauren, Michelle showed off a short-sleeved fit-and-flare frock in a pretty red hue. Her dress was belted at the waist and she stayed true to the chic style she showed off throughout her tenure as first lady.

She wore her hair up, keeping the focus on the frock, and accessorized with earrings which really tied the whole look together — she looked perfectly polished and we would expect nothing less from Michelle. Four years ago all eyes were on Michelle and her stylish blue Reed Krakoff ensemble for President Obama’s private swearing-in ceremony at The White House. Over the last eight years we watched as Michelle blended high-fashion looks with attainable finds, shed light on up-and-coming American designers and wasn’t afraid to recycle some of her favorite looks, putting her stellar style as first lady on everyone’s radar. We also appreciate the way she had fun with fashion, often stepping out of the box and embracing pretty prints and adding a signature touch to her looks with her choice of accessories. Her fierce fashion sense is definitely going to be missed!

Check out Michelle’s short-sleeved red dress above and let us know if you’re a fan of her Inauguration Day style.

