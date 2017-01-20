Mendeecees’ Baby’s Mother, Sam Wallace, Attacked During ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion

Image Courtesy of Instagram

This is horrifying! The cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ was filming their reunion on Jan. 18 when a member of the audience allegedly attacked Sam Wallace, the mother of Mendeecees Harris’ baby! We have all of the disturbing details, right here.

Brace yourselves Love & Hip Hop: New York fans, because this is so messed up! Mendeecees Harris’ baby mama Sam Wallace, 33, was filming the reunion show on Jan. 18 when she was allegedly jumped by an angry fan from the audience!

“A female audience member broke through security and managed to make it onto the stage, and started repeatedly punching Sam in the face,” a source told Media Take Out. “We were able to restrain the [audience member], but not before she landed some pretty good shots on Sam. We cut production and had to redo Sam’s makeup, to hide the bruises.”

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the shocking account to HollywoodLife.com. “This happened Jan 18 at around 5 pm inside of 515 west 57th street,” he explained. “The victim, female and 33, states that while she was taping a show there was a confrontation that broke out and one of the cast members approached the victim and an unknown member from the audience began grabbing and punching the victim and pulling her hair.” Yikes!

However, justice has yet to be served for the attack. “No arrest have been made,” said the spokesperson. “This is an still ongoing investigation.” We really hope they find some answers soon! MTO reports that the attacker may have been related to Yandy Smith, who fans know hates Sam and is married to her baby daddy, but that’s just a rumor as of right now.

