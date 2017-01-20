Melania Trump V. Jackie Kennedy: Blue Inauguration Day Showdown

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump channeled former First Lady Jackie Kennedy when she selected a baby blue outfit for her husband's Inauguration Day, channeling Jackie's iconic look from the 1961 inauguration.

Being first lady comes with a lot of responsibility! Not only do you have to act the part, but you have to dress the part, too Melania Trump, 46, is definitely taking the new role very seriously. Melania commanded attention on Jan. 20 as she attended her husband Donald Trump’s, 70, Inauguration Day in Washington D.C. The new first lady wore a gorgeous, baby blue dress and matching bolero jacket designed by Ralph Lauren. The high neck was so appropriate for the cold weather, and her gloves perfectly complimented the look! SO cute!

It turns out that Melania wasn’t the only who adored the pastel color! Nearly 60 years ago, First Lady Jackie Kennedy wore a similar baby blue ensemble designed by Oleg Cassini on her husband, John F. Kennedy’s, Inauguration Day! By contrast, Jackie wore a skirt suit that included a peacoat with two large buttons. She accessorized with a matching pillbox hat, crisp white gloves, and a brown fur. There’s a reason she’s such a style icon!

Melania and Jackie are both fashionable in their own right. Jackie O has always been regarded as one of the nation’s trendiest first ladies in U.S. history. Besides her dazzling Inauguration outfit, Jackie has also inspired a number of trends with her fashion-forward petticoats and cute hats. One of her most iconic looks was the Christian Dior evening gown that she wore to the White House State Dinner in 1961. Similarly, Melania has paved a way for herself as a fashion guru. During Trump’s presidential campaign Melania wowed fans with her beautiful jumpsuits and dresses. Our favorite outfit in particular, was her glittering gold gown designed by Reem Acra. As always, she was the center of attention. SO sexy!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think wore it better? Take the quiz above and let us know your answer in the comments below!

