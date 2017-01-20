Melania Trump Rocks Voluminous Curls & Smokey Eye Makeup At Inaugural Ball

Courtesy of CNN/Twitter

Melania Trump was a total knockout at the highly anticipated Inaugural Ball Jan. 20, opting for smokey eye makeup, voluminous curls and contoured cheeks for the special occasion. Get the details on her classy and sophisticated beauty look!

Melania Trump, 46, was positively radiant while making her grand entrance at the Inauguration Ball held in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20. Now that she’s officially the First Lady of the United States of America, she went the extra mile for the momentous occasion, opting for a chic and sophisticated makeup look. Melania rocked voluminous curls and a deep side part, as well as smokey shadows, contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip hue. For the final touches, she wore an elegant white gown with a leg slit and red belt, adding a few sparkling accessories!

She continually proves that she’s a fashion and style icon, last turning up the heat at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on Jan. 19. While gracing the stage at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the new First Lady was gorgeous in a knee-length black coat. It was a Norisol Ferrari military-inspired design, which she paired with a sheath dress as a tribute to American military members. To complete her look, she wore her hair with a center part, blown out with volume and a romantic curl. Melania opted for smokey shadows and a shiny nude lip.

Melania also turned heads at the extravagant, million-dollar Cabinet Dinner held later in the evening, dazzling in a glittering gold gown designed by Reem Acra that drew attention to her curvaceous frame. She made only subtle changes to her makeup, adding a bit more dark eyeliner for her evening look. Still keeping it simple, the First Lady opted for diamond-encrusted accessories and a neutral manicure. After seeing her bring her A-game at the most recent events, we’re sure she’s going to continue surpassing expectations with her fashion prowess.

