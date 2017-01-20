Melania Trump’s Stunning Updo At Inagural Church & Tea With Obamas

REX/Shutterstock

Before the official swearing in of her husband, President Elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump wore a stunning, romantic updo attending a church service and meeting the Obamas for tea at the White House. Get the details on her look below.

Melania Trump was an absolute vision as she attended church with her family, including the new President Donald J. Trump.

Her hair was in a textured, twisted updo. The side part allowed her bangs to sweep across her face and gave her a soft, approachable look. Gorgeous! Her makeup was her signature style — a smokey eye and a light pink lip. Her skin was lightly contoured and her face looked flawless.

The former model is already delivering on the style expectations of a First Lady — her blue Ralph Lauren coat was very Jackie O-inspired. She also wore elbow length gloves. Very classy.

Melania has looked gorgeous at all of the inaugural events this far. On January 19, at the Make America Great Again Welcome Concert, she wore her hair down, with just a slight bend at the ends. Her makeup was centered on a smokey eye and a nude, shiny lip.

Later that night, at the Cabinet Dinner, she wore her hair down in gorgeous, loose curls. It looked amazing cascading on her gold sequin dress! Wearing her hair up on Inauguration day is definitely more formal, and a great, classic choice.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Melania Trump’s hair at the Inauguration tea meeting and church? Are you looking forward to her style over the next 4 years?

