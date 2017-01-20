Melania Trump’s Gift to Michelle Obama At Inauguration — What’s In The Blue Box?

AP Images

What’s in the box? — A true Inauguration Day investigation. When Melania and President-Elect Donald Trump pulled up to The White House to greet the Obamas, Jan. 20, Melania gifted Michelle with a perfectly wrapped, powder blue Tiffany’s box. Obviously the internet went wild, and here’s what we know…

Melania, 46, and Donald Trump, 70, greeted President Barack Obama, 55, and First Lady, Michelle Obama, 53, Jan. 20 at The White House for the official peaceful transfer of power — Inauguration Day. Upon their arrival and after a double, cheek-to-cheek kiss by Melania and Michelle, the soon-to-be first lady, handed Michelle a light blue box. The mysterious gift was perfect wrapped with white string, and just about everyone knows that the symbolic box is that of the iconic jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co. But, WHAT’S IN THE BOX MELANIA?

The handing of the gift was super awkward since both women appeared to look out of place — Michelle appeared a bit uneasy, and Melania just seemed to not really know what was going on. But, then again, this is all new to her… very new.

The heavily watched greeting got even more awkward when Michelle took the gift and walked around in a circle because she didn’t know what to do with it. LOL. There was no where to place it, the still Marines behind her weren’t budging, and she had no choice then to lean on her husband for help. She tossed off the delicate box to President Obama and he handled the situation. You know, he went inside The White House and gave it to a random person. He always has her back, man.

While we put out our own guesses as to what could have been in the box, we went right to the source. We reached out to Tiffany & Co., but they were tight-lipped when it came to revealing the secret present. “The White House has been a patron of the House of Tiffany & Co. since President Abraham Lincoln,” a spokesperson for the high-end American luxury jewelry said to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So, we’ll just have to leave it up to the internet until Michelle hopefully shows of her gift.

Since the box was rather large, some speculated that it could have been a necklace and that it was way too small to be a ring or bracelet. It obviously had to be a piece of jewelry right? Well, let the guessing game begin. Social media goers went nuts over the mysterious moment. They were dying to know what was in the box, and even called on Brad Pitt, 53, for help…

