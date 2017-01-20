REX/Shutterstock

Wasn’t that so romantic?! President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump gave us all the feels when they danced together at the Inauguration ball on Jan. 20. Seriously — if that’s not couple goals, we don’t know what is!

Donald Trump and Melania must have been practicing their dance moves! The new President of the United States and his First Lady showed everyone up at the Inauguration Ball on Jan. 20, when they twirled around in circles on the dance floor and looked so in love while Erin Boheme, Nickie Conley and Jason Eskridge‘s “My Way” played in the background. Honestly, it gave us chills — we were super impressed with their footwork. And they were also joined by Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, as well as Trump’s children and their spouses.

The Trumps and Pences dance alongside their children during the first dance to “My Way” https://t.co/NVIW7gRY35 https://t.co/rq4uyc3Cbc — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

But Melania’s not the only woman Donald danced with, following his Inauguration. He also danced with his daughter Ivanka. Rumors suggested he would also dance with confirmed attendee Caitlyn Jenner, but that never happened. And we shouldn’t be surprised — her rep denied anything was ever in the works.

“This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal in hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aids hope happens. Of course, the real question is if they danced, who would lead?” her rep told PEOPLE.

It’s a shame we never found out, but we had fun watching Melania and Donald during their first dance.

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU feel about Donald Trump and Melania’s first dance? Wasn’t it so romantic? Tell us below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.