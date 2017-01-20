Malia Obama Lands Impressive Internship With Harvey Weinstein Ahead Of College

REX/Shutterstock

The Obamas are out of the White House, but that doesn’t mean the work stops there. As they line up their post-presidency plans, reports say Malia Obama already secured an internship in NYC with a big Hollywood producer! Find out who she’ll be working with here!

Malia Obama, 18, is heading to New York City for an internship with none other than Hollywood big shot producer Harvey Weinstein, 64, according to Page Six! If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the man behind huge feature films such as Pulp Fiction and Sex, Lies and Videotape! He’s also executive produced films like Chicago, Good Will Hunting, and The King’s Speech. OMG, this is huge!

The new gig, which will reportedly start in Feb. 2017, follows a White House press statement that announced Malia’s decision to take a gap year before attending Harvard University in the fall of 2017. The former First Daughter is a recent high school graduate from Sidwell Friends School, a private institution in Washington DC.

While her new internship is pretty impressive for an 18-year-old, Malia’s resume is pretty stacked as is. Malia reportedly took a secret trip to South America this past Fall 2016, where she traveled to Bolivia and Peru with a group of teens, according to The New York Times. The trip was sponsored by Colorado-based organization, Where There Be Dragons and was designed to help students examine political and environmental trends around the world. That’s SO cool!

Additionally, in 2015, Michelle, 53, and Barack, 57, Obama’s eldest daughter landed a summer internship on the set of Lena Dunham’s, 30, HBO series Girls. Photos taken at the time, showed her delivering coffee to the cast and crew in Brooklyn. And before that, Malia set out for the west coast, where she worked as a production assistant on the set of Halle Berry’s, 50, CBS show Extant. You go girl!

Malia’s new internship will reportedly start after the entire Obama family returns from a post-White House vacation in Palm Springs. As for the rest of the family, they will reportedly stay in Washington DC, while Sasha Obama, 15, finishes high school. At a press conference ahead of the Inauguration, Obama announced that he wanted to take his newfound time “to be quiet” and spend time with his “precious girls” and his wife, whom he will be celebrating his 25-year anniversary with. Congrats, Malia!

