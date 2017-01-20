‘Lost’ Reboot: Why EP Thinks It’d Be A ‘Betrayal’ — But Isn’t Ruling It Out

‘Lost’ EP Damon Lindelof doesn’t feel like there should be a reboot or revival of the beloved show any time soon, and he’s got a valid reason why. However, he isn’t totally turning against the idea of the reboot, but he has a few conditions.

“As it relates to Lost, which was so heavily serialized, I do think it’s somewhat of a betrayal to go back in and say there’s more story to tell that I just came up with now, especially when we had ample time to end it on our own terms,” Damon Lindelof told Entertainment Weekly.

Lost, which starred Evangeline Lilly, Matthew Fox, Josh Holloway, Terry O’Quinn, and more, ran for seven seasons on ABC from 2004 to 2010. Even though there are tons of reboots and revivals happening now, Damon and the rest of the producers truly put the show to rest with the series finale. While the finale remains controversial, Lost’s ending was definitive.

“Those characters not only died, but we showed you their experience post-death,” he also told the outlet. “Any new take on Lost will probably have to feature new characters, as it should.”

Just so you know, the characters weren’t dead the whole time. The Lost bosses cleared that up at the PaleyFest event honoring the 10th anniversary of the Lost premiere.

However, Damon and fellow executive producer Carlton Cuse are open to ideas to expand the Lost universe. “Lost was bigger than us and bigger than [co-creator] J.J. [Abrams],” he said. There’s something really exciting about the fact that George Lucas sold the Star Wars universe and now the people who grew up watching it are making it. Maybe the same thing could be said for Lost.”

