Zayn Malik, you might want to look away. Perrie Edwards gets down and dirty with a super hot dancer while slamming her relationship with the former 1D singer as totally ‘fake’ in Little Mix’s sexy new music video for ‘Touch.’ Prepare for your jaw to fall to the floor!

Get it, Perrie Edwards! The Little Mix starlet grinds on a very sexy dancer in the group’s racy “Touch” video. She is all over him. It’s the hottest thing EVER! But that’s not the most shocking thing about the video. Perrie takes a major swipe at ex-fiancee Zayn Malik with the lyrics to “Touch.”

“I feel like for the first time I am not faking,” Perrie sings in the song, as she dances in the middle of a circle of hot guys. OMG! Is she saying that Zayn wasn’t that great in the bedroom?! She’s reportedly now dating Arsenal soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Sounds like Alex is making Perrie feel things she never felt for Zayn!

Perrie looks incredible in the video. She rocks a nude leather bustier with a long-sleeved shirt underneath. Her long legs are on full display. The other Little Mixers — Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson — also look equally fierce in the video. “Touch” is definitely their raciest music video yet! Seriously, those dance moves on the floor are sexy to the max!

Perrie has had no problem throwing shade at Zayn in Little Mix’s songs. She also slammed Zayn as “fake” in “Shout Out To My Ex.” She also sings about an ex cheating in “F.U.” but we don’t know if that’s about Zayn. Keeping slaying, Perrie! Don’t let your past relationships get you down!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Little Mix’s new video? Is she totally shading Zayn? Let us know your thoughts below!