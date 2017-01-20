Kristen Stewart Rocks Edgy Outfit At Sundance — Love It Or Loathe It?

REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart is known to have a quirky & edgy style, but her latest look is just a bit too much for a red carpet. She went casual at Sundance, in jeans, a t-shirt, & sneakers & there’s a lot going on! We can’t tell if we love or loathe this look — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Kristen Stewart, 26, headed to Park City, Utah on Jan. 20th, for the Sundance Film Festival when she opted to wear quite the ensemble. She attended the premiere of her new movie Come Swim, when she rocked an oversized white tee, black ripped jeans, high socks, sneakers, and a sweat band.

KStew went with her signature look — black ripped jeans and a tee, but there’s just a lot going on here. She opted to wear a pair of black MOTHER Looker Ankle Fray in Guilty As Sin jeans with rips at the knees. She paired her signature black skinny jeans with a white Current Elliott tee and a black leather Saint Laurent moto jacket.

If Kristen had left her outfit at that, we would have been totally on board, but she added a little too many accessories. She rocked a pair of gray high socks with a pair of retro red sneakers with mustard yellow laces. As if she couldn’t go any further, she layered gold and silver chain lock necklaces, a gray hooded sweatshirt tied around her waist, and a red and green striped sweatband which she wore as a headband.

We’re just a little too confused by this look. While we’ve seen this black skinny jean rocker look from her time and time again, this time she just went a little bit overboard and it looks a bit sloppy.

What do you guys think of her look? Do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.