Kristen Stewart Finally Speaks Out On Donald Trump’s Diss For Cheating On Robert Pattinson

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Variety

Five years after Donald Trump blasted Kristen Stewart on Twitter for cheating on Robert Pattinson, she’s finally clapping back! The actress took a shot at The Donald on inauguration day, saying he was ‘obsessed’ with her! See the epic video for yourself, right here.

Donald Trump, 70, was inaugurated as president of the United States on Jan. 20, so what better time for Variety to ask Kristen Stewart how she feels about him?! “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f—ing crazy,” said Kristen, referring to 2012 when Donald tweeted about Kristen cheating on then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson. “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” he tweeted. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it,” she mused. “It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.” So how does it feel to be mocked by the POTUS? “At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference,” she explained. “It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Kristen then turned the focus on her fans, saying “Ladies, stand up for yourself!” Kristen is fairly tight-lipped about her opinions, but she definitely isn’t a fan of the new president. “I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f–king so humanitarian. I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way.”

Unfortunately, Kristen won’t be able to make it to Washington for the Women’s March on Jan. 21, because she is currently at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her new project Come Swim. However, she will be with them in spirit.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen’s long-overdue response to Donald? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.