Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com

A great deal of the nation is mourning the transition of power on inauguration day as Barack Obama leaves the White House and President Donald Trump moves in. Even Kim Kardashian is upset, posting a heartfelt message to Obama on her website. It’s so sweet!

Her husband, Kanye West, 39, may support now-President Donald Trump, 70, but Kim Kardashian, 36, is Democratic through and through. Kim posted a lovely message to outgoing President Barack Obama, 54, on her official website on January 20, thanking him for his eight years of service to the United States.

“Thank you for leading our country you will be missed” is currently written on the homepage of Kim’s website in big, black, all caps letters three times over. It gets the message across about how Kim feels on Inauguration Day! She followed it with rows and rows of photos when she and her family had the privilege of meeting the president and First Lady Michelle Obama, 53.

In the first sweet pic, Obama poses with his arms wrapped around Kim and Kanye, smiling so widely. It’s like the perfect family photo. Of course, North West, now 4, has her signature “I want nothing to do with this” face on.

In the next few pics, Obama (who notoriously loves kids and babies) is gushing over adorable little North and her tiny hands. So sweet! In others, Kim and Kanye are chatting with the president like they’re all old friends.

Kim is not the only celebrity who will truly miss the Obama family in the White House. Famous faces like LeBron James, 32, tweeted their appreciation for the outgoing president by using the hashtag #ThankYouObama. It was a clever way to turn around the goofy “Thanks, Obama” meme.

