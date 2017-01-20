Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

REX/Shutterstock

What a crazy week it has been! From the People’s Choice Awards, to red carpet events and parties, all of our favorite celebrities have been out and about all week in gorgeous outfits and we can’t decide who was the best dressed! What do you guys think? VOTE.

We have to start with Kim Kardashian, 35, because she is officially back and better than ever! She headed to NYC earlier in the week to make a cameo in the new film, Ocean’s 8. She opted to wear a completely see-through white Givenchy gown that was totally sheer and showed off her amazing figure. The entire frock was covered in delicate lace and she topped the look off with a white fur coat.

Next up, our gal Blake Lively, 29, headed to the People’s Choice Awards rocking a stunning black Elie Saab fringe mini dress with sheer insets. The entire dress was covered in fringe and sparkles and it was extra short, with a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage. As always, she decked herself out in dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a cool pair of studded pumps.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, headed to the TCA Winter Press Tour for her NBC show, Shades of Blue, or the TCA press tour, JLo rocked a high-waisted black Gucci Buckle-embellished textured-leather mini skirt which was detailed with edgy buckled straps on the sides. Tucked into the mini skirt, she opted to wear an OSMAN Perfect 5 Sanaz pleated-bib cotton shirt. The crisp white cotton Sanaz shirt had a tie-fastening neckline, a pintucked bib, a curved hem, and 3/4 sleeves. She topped the entire look off with Hearts on Fire, Vita Fede, Arzano, Nigaam, and Effy jewels, as well as studded Christian Louboutin pumps. The outfit was perfect and just the right amount of edgy and sophisticated.

Last but never least, the always gorgeous, Nina Dobrev, 28. She has been everywhere and back recently, promoting her new film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and her latest look was stunning. She headed to the LA premiere of the new movie wearing a strapless Elie Saab Spring 2017 star motif gown with a bedazzled sequin bodice and a thigh-high plunging slit on the side, showing off her fabulous legs! She topped her look off with metallic silver satin pumps and Le Vian diamond earrings.

There were so many amazing looks to choose from and we seriously can’t decide who was the best dressed of the week! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.