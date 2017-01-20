Courtesy of Snapchat

Calm down everyone, Khloe Kardashian is NOT pregnant! The reality star filmed herself sipping red wine on a date night with Tristan Thompson, squashing rumors that she’s expecting her first child after using IVF. See her drinking pics, here!

As much as Khloe Kardashian, 32, wants to have a baby, she’s not willing to give up the fast life just yet! She’s young, and there’s still plenty of time to get pregnant — so what’s the rush? The Good American designer celebrated her youth on a date with sexy beau Tristan Thompson, 25, by sipping red wine. Because she’s drinking alcohol, she’s obviously NOT pregnant. Reports on Jan. 18 claimed she was finally preggo after using IVF treatments, but clearly those are false.

Maybe it’s a good thing that KoKo isn’t carrying a bun in the oven, considering she’s worked SO hard to get the perfect revenge body. She’s a fitness queen who might be nervous about what pregnancy could do to her banging frame. “She’s in the best shape of her life right now and she has worked so hard for it,” a KUWTK insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Gaining a bunch of weight for a pregnancy is terrifying.” Honestly though, KoKo looks beautiful at any weight, so she really shouldn’t sweat it. Plus, Tristan is always going to worship her no matter what.

Speaking of pregnancies in the “K Klan,” what’s up with Kourtney Kardashian? The mother-of-three has been dropping MAJOR hints about a possible baby number four. Now that she and Scott Disick are back together, it’s a perfect time to expand their family! When a friend of Kourt’s asked if she was pregnant, the reality star responded with, “you just never know.” STOP TEASING US, GIRL! Kourt’s always wanted a huge family, so it sounds like all her amazing dreams are coming true!

