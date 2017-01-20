Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky: Jordan Clarkson’s Teammates Teasing Him Over Relationship

Splash

Pretty sure we’re not the only ones having trouble keeping up with Kendall Jenner’s love life! The model’s been spotted looking cosy with both A$AP Rocky and Jordan Clarkson — and it’s causing the NBA star to be the butt of jokes in the locker room. HollywoodLife.com has the rundown!

“Jordan’s been getting an earful from his teammates over Kendall looking all sexy and happy with A$AP,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s the talk of the locker room. They’ve been cracking jokes, asking him what it’s like to share his girl with another man. They’ve asked him if he’s considering leaving the NBA for a rap career since the Kardashians are known for loving guys who rap! And the craziest of all is that some have asked him to ask Kendall to get A$AP to sign a few autographs for them because they’re huge fans.”

Oh snap! Now, that’s gotta sting! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kendall Jenner has been linked to Jordan Clarkson, 24, since they were spotted partying together back in March 2016. Fast forward a few months and the 21-year-old was seen being wined and dined by A$AP Rocky, 28, in Paris on July 26. Since then, the oldest Kenner sister has been snapped out and about with both the rapper and the Laker point guard, separately, on numerous different occasions.

So, it’s no wonder Jordan has been subjected to more than a little ribbing by his fellow ballers. However, according to our source, he’s taking it all in his 6’3″ stride — kind of! “Jordan keeps a straight face and laughs too,” the source says. “But inside he’s confused about what he and Kendall are. They have the best times together but like her he has a career and can’t be with her everyday. He likes her but he really can’t stand it when he has to get on social media and see her out frolicking all over the place.”

You’ve got to admit, that’s a tough one! So, what is going on with Kendall’s love life? Well, another source explains that she’s young, just wants to have fun and doesn’t want to be tied down right now. Fair enough, right? “Kendall is keeping her options open when it comes to dating,” the source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She’s really enjoying playing the field and not putting all of her eggs in one basket.

“She loves spending time with A$AP, because he’s super creative and a great listener. Jordan, on the other hand is hilarious and spontaneous. But ultimately, having fun is her number one priority at the moment. She’s so busy with work that she would rather keep things casual and lighthearted rather than getting stressed out and feeling like she has to commit to one person.” You go girl!

