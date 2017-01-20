Kellyanne Conway Mocked Over Wild Inauguration Day Outfit — See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

It seems that Kellyanne Conway got a little carried away with the term ‘patriotic’ when it came to her Inauguration outfit, and Twitter is having a field day! See the hilarious responses to her not-so-funny look.

Kellyanne Conway, 50, sported a red, white and blue patriotic coat and a red hat to the Inauguration of the 45th President, Donald J. Trump. The look, which was topped off with a red bucket hat, became subject to a ton of Twitter backlash, some users comparing here to a nutcracker, while others equating her to a Revolutionary War soldier. The choice is also shocking as it is reminiscent of the Broadway show Hamilton, which Donald Trump notoriously hates after the cast chastised Vice President, Mike Pence.

The Gucci coat, which Kellyanne referred to as “Trump revolutionary wear” to NBC, features buttons that are actually snarling cat heads. She credited her coat as “just Gucci,” which is an odd statement as nothing is “just Gucci,” it’s GUCCI. And, it’s $3,600!

The memes just kept coming like Twitter was prepared for Kellyanne’s fashion mishap.

Take a look at what users are saying:

If Team Trump hates Hamilton so much then why did Kellyanne swipe this costume for the inauguration pic.twitter.com/akILl04RtA — Alex Gold (@Alex_Gold) January 20, 2017

"i wanna look like a harry potter villain, but american" "say no more fam" pic.twitter.com/IwD56BEHHU — Molly Mulshine (@mollymulshine) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017

There aren't a lot of nice things I can say about Kellyanne Conway but one is I think she would have made a better Javert than Russell Crowe pic.twitter.com/AyEVSZNwDP — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 20, 2017

Kelly Anne is dressed like the nutcracker she is. #InaugurationDay #kellyanneconway — Mary Henderson (@thegrandmary) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway's inauguration outfit has made my eyes roll back so hard I am now in the past pic.twitter.com/4TZTJBN0mh — Stephen Leng (@steveleng) January 20, 2017

KellyAnne Conway wakes up in a world where making excuses for DJT is a good idea. So it makes sense why that outfit was a good idea too. — idle_chatter (@idle_chatter) January 20, 2017

This is too funny! Today also marks Kellyanne’s 50th birthday and the inauguration of her boss, Donald J. Trump. Kellyanne has served as Trump’s campaign manager and strategist throughout his campaign and will be his top advisor during his administration.

Other fashion seen on Inauguration Day included Melania Trump’s stunning powder blue look. She sported her hair up in an elegant bun and a light blue coat with matching pointed-toe pumps. She channeled Jackie O’s signature baby blue coat, which she wore on John F. Kennedy’s Inauguration Day in the ’60s. Outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama wore a simple burgundy dress with a matching coat and her hair up.

Hopefully, with this “Trump Revolution,” his gives Kellyanne’s closet a revamping, too.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kellyanne’s outfit? Let us know!

