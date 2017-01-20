John Mayer Drops First Wave Of New Songs Off ‘The Search For Everything’ — Listen To 4 Tracks

Courtesy of Facebook

John Mayer is back, all! He released a collection of four songs that he’s calling ‘Wave 1’ of his upcoming project ‘The Search for Everything’ today, Jan. 20, and we’re obsessed. So are the new tracks about Taylor Swift or Katy Perry? LISTEN here and find out!

“The album will be released four songs at a time,” John Mayer, 39, wrote on Facebook about The Search for Everything. “There were too many songs to ever get out the door at once. I love you and I thank you for waiting. Here we go,” he added. Amazing! Take a listen to the first four via Spotify below:

John also took to Twitter once the songs hit the web. “The Search for Everything Wave One is out now. I can’t wait for you to hear it,” he told fans in a tweet. “My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” the singer also wrote. Can’t wait!

Giving credit where it’s due, John also thanked the talented team who worked on the new tracks. They previously collaborated on his hit 2006 LP Continuum. “Since there aren’t credits yet: this record made by me, Steve Jordan, Pino Palladino, Chad Franscoviak and Martin Pradler,” he tweeted. “And Manny Marroquin did the mixes… Greg Calbi mastered. Like I said…. the Continuum crew.” Well done, everyone!

As an aside, we have to say that the first song, Moving On and Getting Over, definitely sounds like it could be about either Katy Perry, 32, or Taylor Swift, 27. “I’m one text away from being back again/But I’m moving on and I’m getting over/I’m-a getting over, I’m getting over/I got to get over,” he croons on the track. Sounds like he’s finally over his exes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of John Mayer's new songs? Tell us which one is your favorite!

