Jennifer Aniston Teases Return To TV 12 Years After ‘Friends’ Finale — For Revival?

Jennifer Aniston’s TV comeback would be epic. The ‘Friends’ star reveals that she’s thought about it and knows ‘that’s where the work is.’ Is a ‘Friends’ revival finally in the works?!

“I’ve thought about it a lot. That’s where the work is. That’s where the quality is,” Jennifer Aniston, 47, recently told our sister site Variety. “At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time.”

When you talk about Jennifer and TV, everyone immediately thinks of Friends. The show catapulted Jennifer to superstardom and is still beloved by fans today. Jennifer is and always will be Rachel Green! The show, also starring David Schwimmer, 50, Matt LeBlanc, 49, Matthew Perry, 47, Lisa Kudrow, 53, and Courteney Cox, 52, ran from 1994 to 2004. Friends will be celebrating it’s 13th anniversary of the series finale in May 2017.

However, don’t expect a Friends revival to happen any time soon. In a Dec. 2016 interview, Jennifer explained why she thinks a Friends revival wouldn’t work today.

“Honestly, I don’t know what we would do,” she said on ITV’s Lorraine. “I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic. I think why people have such an affection for it is because even though it was only 12 years ago it ended, or 13—God, it’s getting farther and farther away—there was something about a time where our faces weren’t stuffed into cell phones. We weren’t checking Facebooks and Instagrams. We were in a room together, in a coffee shop together. We were talking, having conversations. We have lost that.”

We are living in the era of revivals, so anything is possible. Everyone thought a Will & Grace revival would never happen, but the show just got a 10-episode order! Come on, Jen. Make your TV return the best one by bringing back Rachel!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer will return to TV? Let us know!