Jackie Evancho Defends Performing At Inauguration: It’s A ‘Privilege & Honor’

It wasn’t easy for Donald Trump to find performers for his inauguration and pre-inauguration concert, and those who have agreed, like Jackie Evancho, have faced intense criticism from the public. The 16-year-old is proud of her decision to represent her country, though, and defended the performance in a Jan. 19 interview.

Jackie Evancho, 16, will be singing the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, and she’s received intense backlash for her decision to take part in the ceremony. Still, Jackie is holding her ground against the haters, and explained in a new interview why she decided to agree to the performance.

“[People] are upset for the wrong reasons,” the America’s Got Talent finalist told CNN. “I’m not involved in politics. I’m doing this because it’s a privilege and an honor to perform for my country. It’s sad.” Jackie’s made it clear that her decision has nothing to do with the person who was elected, but is simply based on the pride she feels for America.

Fellow performers echoed her sentiments. “I didn’t come here as a Democrat, a Republican. I came here as an American,” Frontmen of Country member Tim Rushlow, who performed at the pre-inauguration concert on Jan. 19, explained. “I’m not mad at anybody. Haters are going to hate. I’m here to unify.” When Toby Keith was announced as an inauguration concert performer, he also refused to apologize, pointing out that he’s going to the concert as a supporter of our country and military.

Jackie admitted that she’s “excited” and “nervous” to take on the National Anthem at such a high-profile event. The inauguration kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Jan. 20.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jackie’s decision to perform at Trump’s inauguration? Do you think there should be backlash?

